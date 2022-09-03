Darwinia Crab Network Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Darwinia Crab Network has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Profile
Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Trading
