DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $409.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

