DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $38.58 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,204,221,090 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

