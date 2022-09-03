DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $102,404.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Coin Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DEEPSPACE Coin Trading
