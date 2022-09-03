Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 838.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,484 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $155,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $362.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $363.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

