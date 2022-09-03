DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Achieves $4.09 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $928,972.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

