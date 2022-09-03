DeRace (DERC) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

DeRace (DERC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One DeRace coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and $140,714.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00753590 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015849 BTC.
About DeRace
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeRace Coin Trading
