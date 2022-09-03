Desjardins Cuts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.72.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.