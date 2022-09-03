Desjardins Trims PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Target Price to C$0.40

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PowerBand Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PWWBF stock opened at 0.12 on Tuesday. PowerBand Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.11 and a 12-month high of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.30.

About PowerBand Solutions

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.

