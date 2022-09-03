Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.50. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,191 shares.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 14.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.26.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

