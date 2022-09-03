Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €31.01 ($31.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Covestro has a 52 week low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($61.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

