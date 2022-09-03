DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 3.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.24. 2,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 270,940 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

