DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 3.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.24. 2,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $688.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.