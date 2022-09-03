Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Acquires £64,400 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) insider David S. Lowden purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($31.13) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($77,815.37).

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,428 ($29.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,289.10. Diploma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($42.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,534.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,569.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

