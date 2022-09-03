DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.45 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

