DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.40.
DocuSign Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.