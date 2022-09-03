Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.49

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 60167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 target price on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Doubleview Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.87 million and a P/E ratio of -31.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.
Read More
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.