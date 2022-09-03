Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 18th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.7 %
Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 2,235,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $36.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.