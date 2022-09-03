Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 18th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.7 %

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 2,235,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 777,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

