Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.7 %

DEI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 2,235,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,746. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.