Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

