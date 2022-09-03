Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Stock Performance

Duluth stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 156,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Duluth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Duluth by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

