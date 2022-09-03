Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.56. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 14,025 shares traded.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -55,000.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

