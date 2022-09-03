Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. 58,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,127. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

