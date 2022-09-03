Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

ETX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,970. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

