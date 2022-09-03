Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ETG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
