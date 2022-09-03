Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ETG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

