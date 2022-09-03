Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. 76,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

