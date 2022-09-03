Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 155,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,736. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.