Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 133,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

