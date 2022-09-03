Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 355,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 111,915 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

