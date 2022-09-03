Edge Price Hits $0.0709 on Top Exchanges (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Edge has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $16,262.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029417 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00084145 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040925 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.