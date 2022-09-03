Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 1,920,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

