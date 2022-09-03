Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 608,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 284,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

