Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 536,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session's volume of 4,887,631 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after buying an additional 1,313,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

