Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.21 ($9.40) and traded as high as €11.96 ($12.20). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.94 ($12.18), with a volume of 4,554,092 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.21.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

