Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,828.00

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $357,912.99 and $22,828.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.