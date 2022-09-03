Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0023

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.74 million and $39,426.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,927,652,322 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

