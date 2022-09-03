Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Cut by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $301.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

