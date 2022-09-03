Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 135,875 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

