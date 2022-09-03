Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Down 7.7%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 118,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 71,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$59.62 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

