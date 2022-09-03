Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.68. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 381,166 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
