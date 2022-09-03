Enigma Tops 1-Day Volume of $99,845.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $156,852.19 and approximately $99,845.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032683 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00084938 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041203 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.Telegram | DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

