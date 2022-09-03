Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Epizyme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Epizyme by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 2,847.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

