Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $65,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $631.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $671.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.