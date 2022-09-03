Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Trading Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.53.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,523,958. Also, Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$50,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$73,864.41.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

