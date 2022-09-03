Ergo (ERG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00018995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $121.22 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.89 or 0.07850377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00162528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00307861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00767350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00585674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.