Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

EL stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

