ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35,882.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,449 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,815. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

