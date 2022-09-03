Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Trading 28.1% Lower This Week

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $126,060.92 and approximately $470.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

