Ethereum Push Notification Service 24 Hour Volume Hits $411,580.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $411,580.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

