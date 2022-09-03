Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 118.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 112,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.55. 1,156,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,791. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

