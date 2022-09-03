Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

MRAM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 108,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $247,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies



Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Stories

